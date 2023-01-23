Woman, 3 children pulled unconcious from fire in downtown Moncton

Four people, including three young children, were sent to hospital by ambulance in serious condition after an early morning house fire in downtown Moncton, N.B.

All four had been found unconscious by firefighters, said Brian McDonald, platoon chief with the Moncton fire department.

He said firefighters were notified around 7 a.m. of the fire on Bonaccord Street, near Princess Street, with people trapped inside.

Four of five Moncton fire departments responded to the blaze, which was in a ground floor apartment in the house toward the back of the building.

According to McDonald, five people lived in the apartment that was on fire and one adult was able to escape.

"The fire was quickly knocked down, and during their searches firefighters rescued four people," said McDonald. "They rescued an adult female and three young children, probably all under the age of five."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

"Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and purchases like meals and clothing for two women from each of two apartments that received smoke or water damage," said Dan Bedell, communications director, Atlantic, for the Canadian Red Cross.

In a statement, Bedell said Red Cross volunteers will also offer assistance to the five residents of the apartment where the fire occurred if needed.