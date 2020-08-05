Home in Millville destroyed by overnight fire

A house fire on Tuesday night in Millville destroyed a home, but all residents escaped unharmed.

The North York Regional Fire Department responded to a call about the fire, about 56 kilometres northwest of Fredericton on Route 104, at about 11:15 p.m.

The department was on the scene for four hours, along with firefighters from Keswick Ridge and Nackawic.

The North York fire chief said that from outside, the house doesn't look damaged, but the interior is severely damaged. He said the house is considered destroyed.

"The house I'm sure has surpassed a reasonable level of probability to be repaired," said Justin McGuigan.

A mother and her children were home at the time of the fire and are now being cared for by family members.