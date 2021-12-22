Fire destroys family home days before Christmas
Memramcook firefighters responded to call around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday
Five members of a Memramcook family will spend their holidays in emergency lodging after a fire ravaged their home Tuesday.
The Canadian Red Cross has relocated the four adults and one child whose home is now considered a total loss.
"Right before Christmas, it's really not fun for everyone involved," Conrad LeBlanc, deputy chief of the Memramcook Fire Department, told Radio-Canada.
LeBlanc said firefighters from Memramcook responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. at the home on Main Street.
Firefighters from Dieppe, Sackville and Dorchester helped fight the fire until the mid-afternoon.
Two members of the family were at home when the fire began but made it out unharmed, according to a Red Cross news release.
Red Cross has supplied the family with lodging, food and clothing.
The source of the fire is expected to be accidental but is under investigation.
With files from RADIO-CANADA
