A fire at a New Brunswick Housing apartment where the body of a woman was found was intentionally set, but no criminal charges are expected, the Moncton Fire Department said Thursday.

Firefighters found the woman's body inside a second-floor bathroom after the fire Tuesday morning on Joyce Avenue, said division chief Charles Leblanc.

An investigation found the bathroom door had been barricaded from the inside.

"Our guys had to force their way into the bathroom and once they got inside the bathroom a deceased person was identified," Leblanc said.

Crews were dispatched to the building at about 7:15 a.m. and found smoke coming from a second-floor window.

It took them about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

"After our investigation was complete, basically we determined that [it] was incendiary in nature ...a fire that was intentionally set.

"I don't suspect there will be any type of criminal charges coming out of this incident."

RCMP have not released the name of the woman who died or the cause of death.

Four apartment units were evacuated, and residents were allowed to return about an hour later.

Codiac RCMP, paramedics and 15 firefighters with the Moncton Fire Department responded to the fire.