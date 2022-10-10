Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tropical fish saved from fire at Moncton pub

There was no one inside a Moncton, N.B., pub when it caught fire Monday morning, but a tropical fish was rescued from the establishment by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Hannah Rudderham · CBC News ·
A building occupying the right side of the screen. The building is burnt and the white deck is falling apart.
The fire at the Iceberg Pub in Moncton, N.B., was concentrated on the front and left sides of the building, notably on the pub's covered patio. (Radio-Canada)

Tim Rossiter, acting platoon chief for the Moncton Fire Department, said firefighters received a call at 5:06 a.m. AT Monday about the fire at the Iceberg Pub on Lewisville Road.

He said the fire was concentrated on the front and left sides of the building, notably on the pub's covered patio.

"When they arrived there, they did a quick attack, and they were able to knock the bulk of the fire down fairly quickly," said Rossiter.

A building with a sign reading "Iceberg Pub" is in the background of the photo. In the middle ground, there is a red fire vehicle with yellow text on the side and it's trunk open. In the foreground, there is yellow "do not cross" tape.
No one was inside the pub at the time of the fire. (Radio-Canada)

He said the fire was stubborn because the original building had a flat roof and then years ago, had another roof built on top of it. He said the fire got up into the roof so firefighters had to do a lot of digging to get to it.

He said the main damage was to the patio and roof, but there is also some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. (Radio-Canada)

The cause of the fire and where it started are under investigation. Rossiter said fire investigators and RCMP are still on the scene.

