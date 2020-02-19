Fire reignites at Moncton's old House of Nazareth

A fire that severely damaged an old emergency shelter for homeless people in Moncton on Tuesday reignited Wednesday morning.

The fire restarted at 7:30 a.m. between the ground floor and second floor of the original House of Nazareth on Clark Street.

It's possible the fire was a continuation from the Tuesday blaze and was burning in the walls, said Charles LeBlanc, division chief with the Moncton fire department.

This was the third day in a row firefighters have been called to the house.

A fire was extinguished in the building's bathroom on Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, about 20 firefighters battled the blaze again and quickly brought it under control.

It's not common to see three fires at the same building in three days, but it is not unusual for a fire to rekindle after it's been put out, said Platoon Chief Charlie Melanson.

Someone was seen running from the house just before the fire Tuesday, said Bob LeBlanc, Moncton Fire Department inspector.

The building has been empty all week, and no injuries were reported.

House of Nazareth opened its new homeless shelter on Albert Street last week. The old building was expected to be renovated to house people in transition away from a life of homelessness.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire.