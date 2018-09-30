Woman jumps from window to escape fire that destroys house in Chamcook

A woman in her mid-50s was treated and released from hospital for smoke inhalation after jumping about two metres out of a window to escape her burning house in southwestern New Brunswick on Saturday.

Chamcook fire Chief Kevin Theriault said the department responded at about 2:45 a.m. to a residence on Highway 127, about 10 kilometres north of St. Andrews.

Everything in the house was lost. — Fire Chief Kevin Theriault

When they arrived, the woman, the lone occupant of the house, had escaped through the window, he said.

Theriault said firefighters were on the scene for about five hours.

"Unfortunately, it did destroy the house," he said. "The roof collapsed, everything in the house was lost."

The woman is staying with a relative for now, said the Canadian Red Cross, which has been helping with emergency purchases such as clothing and food.

