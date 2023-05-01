Fire engulfs Grand Manan fish processing plant

Special K Fisheries, next to Grand Manan Island's ferry station, was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.

Island volunteer firefighters, RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the fire, which began around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said they were not aware of any injuries at the plant, which processes lobster, scallops and shrimp.

WATCH | Heavy smoke and flames visible at Special K Fisheries

Fire strikes fish plant on Grand Manan Duration 0:35 Wilfred Eastman Shepherd recorded this video of heavy smoke and flames at Special K Fisheries on the New Brunswick island community of Grand Manan.

Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse said the fire will have a significant impact on the island community in the Bay of Fundy.

"I think for everybody, they feel this sickness in the pit of their stomach," Morse said, "this is a landmark in the community that appears to be lost."

Morse said the ferry left Blacks Harbour around 1:30 p.m. and was docked in North Head, but the passengers have not yet been let off.