Fire engulfs Grand Manan fish processing plant
It's a 'sad day' for the island, says mayor
Special K Fisheries, next to Grand Manan Island's ferry station, was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.
Island volunteer firefighters, RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the fire, which began around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Officials said they were not aware of any injuries at the plant, which processes lobster, scallops and shrimp.
WATCH | Heavy smoke and flames visible at Special K Fisheries
Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse said the fire will have a significant impact on the island community in the Bay of Fundy.
"I think for everybody, they feel this sickness in the pit of their stomach," Morse said, "this is a landmark in the community that appears to be lost."
Morse said the ferry left Blacks Harbour around 1:30 p.m. and was docked in North Head, but the passengers have not yet been let off.