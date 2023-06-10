Fire destroys gas station in Fundy-St. Martins

An early morning fire destroyed an Irving gas station and local pizza business in Fundy-St. Martins, N.B., on Saturday.

The fire began around 6:10 a.m., according to Fundy-St. Martins Mayor Jim Bedford. He confirmed it is one of two gas stations in the community.

"It is one that has diesel and propane fuel as well," he said. "So, it's it's a big blow to the community, especially coming into tourism season. I hope that the owners can rebuild shortly."

Gallagher's Pizza and Donair is also located in the building.

Bedford complimented the efforts of firefighters, who were able to extinguish the fire.

He said firefighters from neighbouring communities such as Upham, Simonds, Hampton and Nauwigewauk responded to assist the St. Martins Fire Department.

Firefighters supervise the tear down of the Irving gas station on Main Street in Fundy-St. Martins on Saturday. (Submitted by Becky Kunze Carr)

"They did a great job," said Bedford. "They got it out, no injuries, and to me that means everything."

Community members also showed up with food and refreshments for firefighters.

Bedford said the fire is under investigation.