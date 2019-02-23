Fire destroys home of Syrian family in Fredericton

A fire has pushed a Syrian family of eight from their home on Fredericton's north side.

No one was hurt, according to Platoon Captain Mike Mizner with the Fredericton Fire Department.

It comes just days after tragedy struck a Syrian family in Halifax, where a fire claimed the lives of all seven children from the Barho family. The funeral for the children was Saturday afternoon.

The Fredericton family is now in the care of the Fredericton Multicultural Association, which is setting up one the association's reception homes for the family.

The fire department was called at 11:34 a.m. to Scott Street. There were flames coming from the house.

"Upon arrival I confirmed that everyone was out of the structure and they were," he said. "There was no injuries on scene."

It took nearly an hour to get the fire under control.

Ambulance New Brunswick took the family members to Barkers Point Elementary School, where they were met by the multicultural association.



"We'll be helping them with temporary accommodations and supplying some of their immediate needs as a result," said Lisa Bamford De Gante, executive director of the multicultural association.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Mizner.