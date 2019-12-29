A fire in a small community north of Fredericton has forced six people from their home.

According to the Red Cross, the fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday in McGivney, about 40 kilometres north of Fredericton.

An adult couple and four children between the ages of four and 17 have been displaced.

Elizabeth Hendrick, Red Cross emergency management co-ordinator for central New Brunswick, said there were no injuries and the family is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.

"I mean anytime there is a house fire it's a difficult situation," said Hendrick. "It's obviously amplified by the holiday season."

The fire heavily damaged the home situated along Highway 8 in the community.

Hendrick said it is not known when the family will be able to return home, but the Red Cross is providing emergency lodging.

It also provided other items to help the family.

"When we attend the scene we always offer things like blankets to ensure people are obviously nice and warm when they're talking with us, said Hendrick.

"The other thing we do have is teddy bears. So we gave them a few of those and it helps that the kids are able to at least have that."

It is the second house fire in as many weeks in the community. On Dec. 19, a 58-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire.