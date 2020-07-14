Downton Moncton apartment fire forces eight people from their homes
A fire forced eight people out of their homes in downtown Moncton on Monday.
The Dominion Street fire started on the deck of an older house that is set up as a three-unit apartment building.
No one was injured in the fire, which happened at about 4 p.m.
The Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency housing for three adults and three children. The other tenants made their own arrangements.