Downton Moncton apartment fire forces eight people from their homes
New Brunswick

The fire broke out on the deck on an apartment building on Dominion Street in Moncton.

A fire forced eight people out of their homes in downtown Moncton on Monday. 

The Dominion Street fire started on the deck of an older house that is set up as a three-unit apartment building. 

No one was injured in the fire, which happened at about 4 p.m.

The Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency housing for three adults and three children. The other tenants made their own arrangements. 

