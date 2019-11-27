Fire destroys restaurant in Cap-Pelé

An early morning fire has destroyed a restaurant in Cap-Pelé.

Village fire chief Ronald Cormier said firefighters were called to Bel Air Take-Out on Acadie Road shortly after 3 a.m.

"When we got to the scene it was fully engulfed," Cormier told Radio-Canada.

Two more fire departments were called and about 40 firefighters were on the scene.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Cormier said the fire department notified neighbours they might have to leave, including a special care home.

"It went well ... We saved the buildings all around," he said.

Cormier said the fire is under control but there are still some hot spots.

The restaurant was closed for the summer and was recently renovated.

Cormier said the fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.