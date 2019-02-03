Skip to Main Content
Fire destroys Purolator distribution centre in Bathurst

A Purolator distribution centre in Bathurst, N.B., was engulfed in flames late Saturday night and is believed to be a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire and officials are investigating what caused it

No one was inside the building and the extent of the damage has yet to be determined. (Ashley Murphy/ Facebook)

Captain Joe Wiseman of the Bathurst Fire Department said he believes the facility is a total loss, even though the structure is still standing.

No one was inside the building and no one was hurt, he said. 

About 22 firefighters responded. The fire at 840 Riordon Ave. was "fully involved" when they arrived, Wiseman said. 

Fire crews had to haul about 10 vans away from the burning building and were able to save the vehicles with minimal damage, he said. 

"We have no idea what was in the building at the time," he said.

Wiseman said the fire marshal and Purolator's district supervisor were both travelling from Fredericton to assess the scene. 

The fire marshal with be meeting with fire officials and investigating to determine what caused the fire, he said. 

He said there was no threat of it spreading to other buildings. 

With files from Blair Sanderson

