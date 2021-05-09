A boat repair business in Savoy Landing, N.B., was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon.

There were no injuries.

Shippagan firefighters responded to the fire at Atelier F. R. Robichaud around noon.

Stéphane Hébert, fire chief in Shippagan, said the building is "a total loss."

"It's certain that when we arrived it was a fairly strong fire," he said.

He said firefighters from Lamèque and Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël came to assist and brought some needed water.

The 25 firefighters on scene were able to get the fire under control by the afternoon.

Hébert said there was a house next to the business that was also threatened by the fire, but crews saved it.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.