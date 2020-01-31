Fredericton warehouse 'total loss' after Thursday's fire

A fire on the north side of Fredericton on Thursday has destroyed a warehouse owned by Tri-Wire Line Construction, a power-line maintenance and repair company.

A post on the company's Facebook page said the structure, as well as the bucket trucks inside, were a "total loss."

The fire that engulfed the warehouse had been extinguished by Friday morning according to the Fredericton Fire Department.

Crews left the scene around 2 a.m. Friday after being called to the site 10 hours earlier.

Thirty firefighters attended the scene.

The fire on Sunset Drive led to a couple minor injuries for firefighters, but none serious enough to require treatment.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and fire investigators were to return to the scene Friday morning.