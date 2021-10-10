Fire damages elementary school in Saint John

An elementary school in Saint John was damaged by fire on Saturday evening.

The Saint John Fire Department responded to Glen Falls School on Princess Court just before 8 p.m. AT after its alarm was activated.

"Crews on scene made forcible entry into the school where they were met with heavy, thick, black rolling smoke," Mark Arrand, acting platoon chief with the department, said early Sunday.

Arrand said the fire was located near the gym and had filled the entire school with smoke.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes.

"I would say the damage is quite moderate. There's fire damage but also significant smoke damage."

Arrand said no one was inside the school and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Police were also on the scene late Saturday, but Sgt. Stan Miller with the Saint John Police Force said an investigation has not yet been called.