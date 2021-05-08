The former Cosy Cabins Motel in Woodstock was heavily damaged by fire Friday night.

No one was hurt.

The Woodstock Fire Department responded to the fire on Lower Main Street at about 8:20 p.m.

Crews entered the main building, which previously housed the motel's office and restaurant, from the back and saw flames coming from the basement, Fire Chief Harold McLellan said.

"It travelled from the basement level to the first floor and then on into the second floor," he said.

The building has been vacant for several years, said McLellan.

Smoke could be seen coming up from the basement as firefighters entered the building. (Tammey Mclean)

The Cosy Cabins Motel prospered in the 50s and 60s, but only operated its campsite in more recent years as the main building and cabins were deteriorating.

McLellan said the Debec and Meductic fire departments were called in with their tankers to help fight the fire.

McLellan said the cabins and portion of the main building that previously housed a restaurant are still intact, but one side of the main building was completely engulfed in flames.

The Cosy Cabins Motel prospered in the 50s and 60s, but had been left vacant for years prior to the fire. (Google Maps)

"We got to a point where it was no longer safe for our man to be inside the building," he said.

McLellan said support was weakening in the basement, so he called a representative of the property owner to discuss having an excavator tear down that side of the building.

That person agreed and the fire department had a construction company come to demolish the side of the building still caught in flames.

The crews finished on the scene at about 3 a.m.

McLellan said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.