Fire breaks out at Fredericton's Centennial Building overnight

Firefighters responded to a fire at the historic Centennial Building in downtown Fredericton early Tuesday morning.

Mike Mizner, platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said the fire broke out at 12:30 a.m. but was under control within 15 minutes and crews were on scene for about an hour.

There were no injuries involved in the blaze, which started behind the building.

"We had a fire on the roof of the loading dock," he said.

"It was easy to control."

The platoon chief wasn't able to comment on how much damage was done to the building. But four fire trucks and 12 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Mizner said firefighters will be on scene investigating the cause of the fire today.

A heritage building

The Centennial Building, which opened in 1967 at St. John and King streets, has been designated a heritage building in New Brunswick.

The province is spending $76 million to refurbish the building and build a new courthouse where the south wing used to be.

It will house the provincial court rooms, Court of Queen's Bench and New Brunswick Court of Appeal, all of which are now in the aging Justice Building on Queen Street.

The courthouse will be ready in March 2020 and the Centennial Building in March 2021.