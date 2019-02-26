Fire that left Syrian family homeless started with blanket near baseboard heater

A fire that left a Syrian family without a home on Saturday was caused by blankets falling too close to an electric baseboard heater, the Fredericton fire department says.

Assistant Deputy Chief David McKinley confirmed Tuesday that the cause of the fire was accidental.

"It happens occasionally," he said. "In this case it was blankets and bedding that were just too close and they caught on fire."

He said a blanket likely made contact with heat diffusers inside the heater and caught fire.

"In order for something to catch on fire, something has to be able to get inside where the heat diffusers are in the front of it, and that must have happened and that happens occasionally when stuff is too close to it," he said.

Nafee Hassan and his wife, Midiya Bda, and their six children all lived in the house on the north side of Fredericton and made it out safely.

The family settled in Fredericton from Syria in May last year.

For now, the family is getting help and temporary housing from the Multicultural Association of Fredericton.