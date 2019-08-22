Saint-Antoine apartment fire forces 6 people from their homes
A fire has forced at least six people from their homes in Saint-Antoine on Wednesday.
The fire broke out inside an apartment around noon on Wednesday
Dan Bedell, the Atlantic communications director for the Red Cross, said there were no injuries involved in the blaze.
The fire broke out around noon at a 12-unit apartment building on Yvon Street in Saint-Antoine, a village about 30 kilometres north of Moncton.
The fire affected two apartments inside the building.
Bedell said the Canadian Red Cross assisted a woman and her two sons, living in the apartment where the fire initially started. They also supported a couple and their son from an adjacent unit.