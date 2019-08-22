Saint-Antoine apartment fire forces 6 people from their homes

A fire has forced at least six people from their homes in Saint-Antoine on Wednesday.

Dan Bedell, the Atlantic communications director for the Red Cross, said there were no injuries involved in the blaze.

The fire broke out around noon at a 12-unit apartment building on Yvon Street in Saint-Antoine, a village about 30 kilometres north of Moncton.

The fire affected two apartments inside the building.

Bedell said the Canadian Red Cross assisted a woman and her two sons, living in the apartment where the fire initially started. They also supported a couple and their son from an adjacent unit.