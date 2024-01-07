Fire destroys beachside restaurant in Cap-Acadie

Aboiteau Wharf, a beachside restaurant in Cap-Acadie, N.B., burned down on Sunday morning.

The fire started at about 9:30 a.m, according to Cap-Acadie Fire Chief Ronald Cormier. He said about 40 firefighters from six different departments helped fight the fire, but they weren't able to save the restaurant.

"I don't think much can be saved from that," said Cormier. "It's a total loss."

He said the fire was mostly out by 1 p.m. and that no one was injured.

"We are truly devastated," the restaurant said through a post on Facebook. "Thank you to all the fire departments and everyone that has been here helping out. We appreciate all the kind words and support."

Fire Chief Ronald Cormier said there were no injuries in the fire. (Mudashiru Babatunde Lawani/Radio-Canada)

Another fire in Cap-Acadie

Cap-Acadie Mayor Serge Léger said the restaurant was iconic.

"It's a hard blow again for Cap-Acadie but it's like always, we'll survive," said Léger.

The area has seen a rash of fires in recent years that officials have claimed aren't all accidental . Léger hopes the community will get answers about what's going on.

Cormier said the cause of this particular fire is under investigation.

The Cap-Acadie Chamber of Commerce put out a statement following the fire.

"We are devastated by yet another fire affecting another business in the region," said Natalie Cormier, chair of the board of directors.

"Although we don't yet know the circumstances that led to the fire, we'd like to show our solidarity with the owners and the team."