Residents of an apartment building in the north end of Saint John were forced to evacuate after a fire Friday. There were no injuries.

The Saint John Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10 First St. at about 6:45 p.m.

Platoon Chief Barry Oickle said all residents had already evacuated the three-storey, seven-unit building when firefighters arrived.

"Crews extinguished the interior, however, because of the aluminum frame construction of the structure it extended to the exterior on the rear side," he said.

The flames spread to the third floor and it took firefighters about two hours to bring it under control. Crews remained for another two hours to ensure it was extinguished.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing emergency housing and food for four adults. A spokesperson said additional support may be offered to the other residents, who are assumed to be staying with family or friends.

Oickle said an apartment on the first floor was heavily damaged and the building's rear staircase was "completely destroyed."

"There was extensive damage to the property," he said.

There is also heavy water and smoke damage throughout the whole building. It is not known if the building can be saved.

The fire is under investigation.