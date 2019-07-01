Crews respond to Bathurst apartment building fire
Firefighters are trying to extinguish a fire at a Bathurst apartment building that's been burning since early Monday morning.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the side of the building on Vanier Boulevard as fire crews tried to knock it down.
Firefighters have been on the scene for about two hours. There are about a dozen apartments in the building, according to the mayor of Bathurst, Paolo Fongemie.
With files from Radio-Canada