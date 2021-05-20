No injuries reported as crews battle Fredericton apartment building fire

The Fredericton Fire Department says no injuries have been reported as it battles a fire at an apartment building on the city's north side.

Assistant Deputy Chief David McKinley said the department received a call of a fire at the two-and-a-half storey apartment building at 10 Gilbert St. in the Marysville neighbourhood at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

McKinley said the building was cleared of residents, including some pets that had to be rescued.

"As of right now, at five o'clock, the bulk of the fire has been knocked down and what they're doing now is checking for fire extension in the walls and attics and stuff."

McKinley said crews had been busy dealing with another call for a brush fire in the Nashwaaksis area that came in at around 3:45 p.m.

He said the brush fire is in a wooded area off the Ring Road, and while crews are still battling it, it has been contained.