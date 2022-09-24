Here's what you need to know about how Fiona is affecting N.B.

Road closures

The Confederation Bridge is closed to all traffic until the weather situation changes. The bridge previously said it expected restrictions to affect traffic on the bridge until early Sunday.​​​​​​

The New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure reported as recently as 11:09 a.m. Saturday that Route 915, just east of Alma, was closed, and that motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Public transit

Codiac Transpo in Moncton continues to operate, but the 50 Red Line will avoid the highway, according to the bus service, on Facebook.

Flights

Almost all flights from Moncton, Charlottetown, Halifax and St. John's airports scheduled for Saturday are cancelled. Check with your airline and the airport before you travel.

Communications

On Saturday morning, both Rogers and Bell said their services were impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona. The companies said they are working with utility companies to restore service to customers.

They both also announced that they'll be giving eligible customers an extra 50 gigabytes of mobile data to use between Saturday and Wednesday, as well as waiving fees for long-distance calls within Canada.