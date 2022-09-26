Only 2% of lobster traps scattered by Fiona retrieved so far
42,000 traps were lost in LFA 25, which covers most of Northumberland Strait
The massive cleanup and recovery operation to find the thousands of traps lost during post-tropical storm Fiona in September has only turned up a small number so far.
The Maritime Fishermen's Union is leading the cleanup taking place in LFA 25, a lobster fishing zone that takes in a good portion of the Northumberland Strait.
The union told Radio-Canada that 1,000 traps have been found so far.
Luc LeBlanc, fisheries adviser for the union, said the cleanup and recovery mission will be a long one.
He told CBC News back in September that about 42,000 traps were missing.
Each trap is worth about $300, so the loss is a major financial hit for the industry.
LeBlanc said he expects the operation to locate the missing traps could take up to two weeks.
With files from Radio-Canada