Only 2% of lobster traps scattered by Fiona retrieved so far

The massive cleanup and recovery operation to find the thousands of traps lost during post-tropical storm Fiona in September has only turned up a small number so far.

The Maritime Fishermen's Union is leading the cleanup taking place in LFA 25, a lobster fishing zone that takes in a good portion of the Northumberland Strait.

The union told Radio-Canada that 1,000 traps have been found so far.

Luc LeBlanc, fisheries adviser for the union, said the cleanup and recovery mission will be a long one.

Recovery operation underway for thousands of lobster traps lost to Fiona Duration 1:00 Post-tropical storm left about 42,000 traps unaccounted in a zone off N.B. and P.E.I., a major financial hit for the industry.

He told CBC News back in September that about 42,000 traps were missing.

Each trap is worth about $300, so the loss is a major financial hit for the industry.

LeBlanc said he expects the operation to locate the missing traps could take up to two weeks.