Crews from N.B. help mop up the mess on P.E.I. left by Hurricane Fiona

New Brunswick crews remain on Prince Edward Island to help with the clean-up in the aftermath of Fiona, and Island resident Brent Taylor says it's been "awesome" to see them.

Taylor, who is originally from Doaktown, N.B., now lives in Stratford. He had been without power for nine days when he saw trucks from Saint John Energy and N.B. Power pull into his neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

"It was very gratifying for me, being a New Brunswicker, and seeing an N.B. Power truck," he said. "It was the N.B. Power truck who actually re-engaged that breaker and lit up the street — it was an awesome way to end the ordeal to have a truck from New Brunswick do the deed."

A spokesperson for N.B. Power couldn't provide specific numbers, but said the utility has sent transmission and distribution line crews as well as arborists to help with restoration and clean up efforts in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

'It was quite a mess'

Municipalities have also sent crews to help. Dan Hicks, director of parks for the City of Moncton, headed across Confederation Bridge in a bucket truck with a crew of two arborists on the Tuesday after the storm.

Dan Hicks believes it will become more important for communities to work together as storms cause more frequent and severe damage. (Submitted by Dan Hicks)

"We were trying to get roads open so that people could get out, emergency services could get restored and the power crews could work safely on their infrastructure, so it was quite a collaborative effort," said Hicks.

He described the very first work site they visited in Charlottetown as being "hit pretty hard."

"There were trees down blocking the street, there were power crews trying to isolate lines, it was raining — it was quite a mess."

Trees and utility lines were down in many parts of Charlottetown after Fiona, including this stretch of Euston Street. Crews from across New Brunswick have been helping to clear trees and restore power. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

Hicks, along with Sebastien Mazoeur and Ryan Hollingum, spent five days working alongside crews from P.E.I., the City of Fredericton and N.B. Power.

He said they were able to help accomplish the goal of opening roads in Charlottetown so that fire, ambulance and police could get through, but said there is still a "massive clean up job" ahead.

A team of arborists from the City of Moncton worked alongside crews from P.E.I., Fredericton and N.B. Power to help clear streets. (Submitted by Dan Hicks)

"Our goal was to help them get to a point where emergency services could be restored to all the streets," said Hicks, who felt good being able to help.

Bigger storms will require more help

Hicks believes this kind of co-operation between provinces and communities is only going to become more important.

"When you see the size and scale of storms that we are seeing and with climate change … we should expect local communities to find ways to work together to help get back on our feet after these."

Brent Taylor, originally from Doaktown, thought it was fitting that it was an N.B. Power crew that reconnected the electricity to his Stratford neighbourhood after it had been out for nine days. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Taylor said the clean up and the wait for his power to be restored was frustrating at times, but watching crews from across the region working from dawn until after dark every day has been impressive.

"It's amazing how well they can work together — obviously — because there are times when two trucks need to do two adjacent poles and raise the wire," he said. "It's just amazing."