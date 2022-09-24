Thousands in N.B. without power as Fiona lands in Atlantic Canada

While the eye of the storm is well east of the province, post-tropical storm Fiona is causing widespread power outages through much of New Brunswick.

As of 6:00 a.m. N.B. Power is reporting 47,017 customers without electricity. The bulk of the outages are in the southeast of the province with 15,318 being in the Shediac-Cap-Pelé region and a further 12,018 in the Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe region.

Flooding in the southeast has caused the closure of some roads including the Foch Bridge in Shediac.

Central and eastern parts of the province are under a tropical storm warning, with some areas being under rainfall, wind and storm surge warnings as well.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said wind gusts of 100 km/h were recorded in Moncton shortly after 6 a.m.

Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected in some areas of the province over the next 24 hours, with sustained winds clocking in at 65 km/h.

In a statement released overnight, Premier Blaine Higgs cautioned people to avoid travel if possible and said the province "will work together with our neighbouring provinces to deal with the impact of the storm."