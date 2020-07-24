Finnish forestry workers build a mobile sauna to tackle homesickness

Crackling firewood, the hiss of water poured over hot Nordic rocks, steam billowing up to fill the small wooden space.

To a group of young men from Finland, that's the sound of home.

Jonni Virolainen and his friends Arvo Tiaple and Juha Naenpaa built a traditional sauna to use after hours of manual forestry labour in the small village of Chipman, about 70 kilometres east of Fredericton.

"We just wanted to bring a little piece of Finland here," said Virolainen. "That's what we all missed. The group sauna."

Finnish workers in Sussex and Chipman missed having a sauna nearby, so they built a transportable one they can bring with them wherever they go. 4:08

And it's not just any sauna. With the help of their boss, Robert Poulin, the trio built one that's on a trailer, so it can be mobile.

"Some of us are living in Sussex and some of us are living in Chipman, so we didn't have to build two saunas, we just had to build one, and now we can bring it to Sussex or Chipman and take it to the beach or something," Virolainen said.

The structure looks a little like a fishing shack, made from wood panels painted burgundy, and a corrugated metal roof. To avoid any confusion, they added a board above the entrance that reads "Sauna."

The trio can truck it around and park it on beaches or near where they're staying and use it on the weekend or after work.

The mobile sauna sits on a trailer and had to be sturdy enough to withstand highway driving. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Twenty-five-year-old Virolainen said he's here as a temporary foreign worker, but he's planning on applying for his permanent residency. He's from a southern Finnish town with a population of about 30,000 — many more people than you can find in Chipman, he said.

He's been in Chipman, a community of about 1,100 near the northeast end of Grand Lake, for almost a year.

For him, how outspoken people are has been one of the biggest adjustments.

"Seems like everyone wants to talk with you," he said.

But what he misses the most about home are his family and dog — and his sauna by the lake.

"That's a big reason why I wanted to build the sauna, so I can bring something little from Finland to here."

Why a sauna?

Virolainen said a sauna is "a pretty Finnish thing."

"It was weird to be here nine months without the sauna," he said.

He said he also wanted to share with Canadians, and fellow workers from other countries, what it's like to be in one. And the authenticity extends to the rocks on the wood stove, which were brought from Finland.

"After a sauna, you feel really tired and it's pretty nice to go to bed after that. … You're going to get a really good sleep after that."

Jonni Virolainen said the rocks for the sauna were brought from Finland for the sake of authenticity. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

He said it's also an important social activity.

"You can go in and talk about the week," he said.

He said last week he invited his Latvian neighbour, who stayed with him for six or seven hours.

He said the interest in the sauna has been "overwhelming."

"If somebody wants to come and try the sauna, we are really happy about that, we like that," he said. "We are open for it."