Here's how the City of Fredericton will spend excess money in the 2020 budget

The City of Fredericton has an excess of $100,000 in its budget, but residents won't be getting a tax break anytime soon.

Cty council has rejected a half-cent cut in the tax rate cut and will instead fill two new full-time positions at city hall.

"I think staff would agree there are a lot of areas that are really struggling to provide the level of service that the city of Fredericton residents expect," Dan Keenan, deputy chair of council's finance and administration committee, said Monday.

The two new positions will be at Ignite, the city's economic development agency. One job is in human resources and the other is related to the city's strategic immigration plan.

Investing in the city

"I see it as an investment in the city," Keenan during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

The councillor said city staffing is just like any organization and can only go so long with the same number staff and it's something the city needs to address.

"You can go so long with the same number of staff," he said. "But we've got more kilometres of road, more kilometres of sidewalks."

Coun. Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance and administration committee, says the new employees will help the city move faster on things such as affordable housing. He didn't elaborate.

"Everyone saw the value of some additional staff positions and some additional expediency," he said.

Improving immigration

Keenan said it's the city's job to look at how residents can get the best value for their tax dollars that will either improve their quality of life.

"The best investment we could've made this year was to do the things that Ignite were looking for. … We know we need to improve immigration in our city."

The tax break would've amounted to about $11 a year for the average household.

"If the city does grow and we get a lot of years where we see surplus revenue like this, it is going to be the plan of the city to start lowering our tax rate," Ericson said.

"We don't want our tax bills to grow faster than the cost of living."