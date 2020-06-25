Fredericton may remove some Odell Park trails and add more to Killarney

Cyclists in Fredericton could be losing some of their biking trails at the city's largest south side park but gain more trails at a north side park instead.

Final management plans for Killarney and Odell parks were presented to the city's community services committee meeting on Wednesday.

The plans outline the future of the city's two major parks and how they will balance the need to preserve important ecological areas and provide enhanced recreational opportunities.

"Obviously, won't be able to please 100 per cent of the population but we're really happy with those plans," said Coun. Henri Mallet, chair of the committee.

"I think it strikes a really good balance between respecting the ecology and the land use. And I think it strikes a really good balancing between all those activities that can take place in the park."

Odell Park takes on more conservationist role

While there are exceptions made in each case, documents show Odell taking a more conservationist role, while Killarney takes a more recreational role.

This means Killarney Park would see more trails and the existing lodge infrastructure upgraded and expanded.

Killarney Park, on the city's north side, will take on a more recreational role. (Julianne Hazlewood/CBC)

Odell Park, on the other hand, will see most of the area set aside for conservation purposes, while also losing some trails.

The city began developing the management plans in 2017, after public debate erupted over how Odell Park and Killarney Lake Park should be used.

Some argued Odell and Killarney should be quiet sanctuaries from the cities, while others said the parks should be an oasis for cyclists and disc golf enthusiasts.

Some trails have to go

But Mallet said some trails will have to go because they are in important ecological areas.

"Some of those trails were hurting the environment," he said. "So we brought in the experts. We looked at all those areas and that's why the recommendation was made."

Coun. Henri Mallet said not everyone will be happy with the committee's plans for the two parks. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Mallet said the committee understands trails in Odell park are important for bike users, so new ones will also be created.

The plan also outlines expanded cross-country skiing and disc golf at Killarney Park, partly to make up for the restriction of that activity at Odell.

Documents also included feedback from multiple public meetings and requests for comment. Mallet said residents have been passionate about the topic.

Plans still need to be voted on by city council at their next meeting on July 13.