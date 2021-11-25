Crown calls pathologist as final witness at manslaughter case in Saint John

After calling 28 witnesses over seven days, the Crown has closed its case against Garrett Johnston.

Johnston, 24, is on trial for manslaughter in the death of Mark Baker. He is accused of punching Baker in the face and thereby causing his death.

Baker, 59, was found by police lying motionless on the sidewalk at the corner of Waterloo and Union streets just before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019.

The final witness called by the Crown was Dr. Ken Obenson, the pathologist who did the autopsy on Baker.

Obenson took the jury through a series of photos taken of Baker during the autopsy, including ones that showed blood in several areas of his brain.

He said blood is normally only found in blood vessels in the brain.

Police found Mark Baker injured and unconscious at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. He died in hospital the following day. (Brenan's Funeral Home)

Obenson explained that when the brain is injured, it swells, and since it's contained within the skull, it really doesn't have anywhere to go.

The injuries were "catastrophic," Obenson said, and he determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the brain.

He said this was consistent with what he'd been told about how the injuries were received — a punch to the face, resulting in Baker falling backwards and striking his head on the concrete sidewalk, then getting kicked in the head.

Johnston is accused of delivering the initial punch, but another man, Gordon McMillan, 23, is accused of kicking Baker in the head after he was on the ground.

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Rod Macdonald asked Obenson if a "stomp" rather than a kick would have changed anything — it was a reference to the testimony of a previous witness, a mutual friend of Johnston and McMillan.

Kyle Doiron used a ball cap to demonstrate to the jury how McMillan used the bottom of his foot on Baker's head, rather than the front or side of his foot.

Obenson said it would not have changed the determination of "blunt force trauma" as the cause of death.

Video shows accused interacting with victim outside strip club 3:09 Mark Baker is shown outside Club Blush in Saint John, interacting with Garrett Johnston, Gordon McMillan and their friends. The two men are accused of causing Baker's death. 3:09

The court also heard two more of Johnston's friends testify about the events that led up to the altercation with Baker.

Nick Dobson testified about standing around outside the bar after closing time, waiting for a cab. He said he was on his phone and "not paying attention to a lot."

He said he recalls some elevated voices, some swearing and someone saying, "Fight me."

When most of the group walked toward Union Street, Dobson said, he stayed around the entrance. When his friends returned, Johnston told him there had a been a fight and someone was knocked out, although Dobson said he couldn't remember the exact words.

Dobson testified he could see a man lying on the ground.

Under cross-examination, Dobson was asked if he noticed whether any of his friends were in a fighting mood that night.

"Definitely not," he responded.

A Crown exhibit shows the crowd gathered outside Club Blush after closing time on Oct. 26, 2019. (Department of Justice)

Allie Nesbitt was also part of the group of friends standing around Club Blush after closing that night.

She said Baker yelled something like "Somebody punch me. Somebody knock me out."

Nesbitt wasn't sure whether any of her friends talked back to Baker.

She said she stayed near the entrance and saw Johnston and McMillan walk toward Baker.

Garrett Johnston, left, 24, and Gordon McMillan, 23, are being tried separately for manslaughter in the death of Mark Baker, 59. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"The next thing I remember is he's on the ground, and they're walking back," she said, later clarifying that it was Baker on ground, and Johnston and McMillan walking back.

Nesbitt testified that Johnston said, "Don't tell anybody." She said Johnston worried the man might be dead.

Macdonald has indicated he intends to call Johnston to testify. He told the court on Thursday afternoon that he would call his first witness on Friday morning.

His second witness is scheduled to testify Monday morning.

Both Crown and defence lawyers told the court they are prepared to deliver their closing statements to the jury on Monday.