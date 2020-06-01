Filmmaker from Saint John wins Canadian Screen Award

A filmmaker who grew up in Saint John has won a Canadian Screen Award, the national equivalent of the Oscars, for her first feature-length film.

Director Heather Young won the John Dunning best first feature film award late last week for Murmur.

"It was a real surprise," said Young, who now lives in Dartmouth, where most of her latest project was shot.

"It gave an injection of energy into the film," she said of the win, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of film festivals and the closure of movie theatres.

Murmur debuted last fall.

It won the best narrative feature grand jury prize in January at the Slamdance Film Festival in Utah.

The film tells the story of an older woman named Donna, played by first-time actor Shan MacDonald.

Lead character Donna, played by Shan MacDonald, hugs Charlie the dog during a scene in Murmur. (Krista Comeau)

Donna has been convicted of drinking and driving and sentenced to community service at an animal shelter.

Isolated from friends and family and seeking companionship, Donna begins adopting animals. And it soon gets out of hand.

"She basically replaces her old addiction of drinking with a new one of finding more pets to adopt," Young recounted.

First time actors

MacDonald and Young met while Young was working part-time at the doggie daycare, where MacDonald brought her pets.

MacDonald thought it was a joke when Young first asked her if she'd be interested in taking part in the film. But Young said she turned out to be a natural.

The title of the film has two meanings. First, the main character and the dog she adopts are both afflicted with heart murmurs. Second, Donna's main difficulty in life is an inability to effectively communicate with others.

The entire cast was made up of first-time actors, said Young.

A lack of acting experience works, she said, with the type of documentary-fiction hybrid she's been developing for the past several years.

Still, Murmur was a big leap from her earlier projects. It took about 25 days to shoot and she had 49 hours of footage to edit.

She made two short films in this style in Saint John. Howard and Jean, released in 2014, was co-produced by her mother. Fish, in 2016, starred her cousin and was loosely based on her cousin's experiences as a single mother of three.

Young made another short film called Milk in 2017, about a young dairy farm worker dealing with an unplanned pregnancy.

She likes shooting in real locations with a small crew, but also having a script and imposing a thematic story on documentary elements.

She takes a lot of inspiration from people and places, including many Saint Johners she has known, as well as the city itself.

"I think Saint John is a big part of how I developed into an artist and definitely a part of my voice as an artist."

Dartmouth reminds her a lot of her hometown.

Young's short films are posted on her Vimeo page.

She hopes Murmur will be screening online in Canada by the end of summer and eventually worldwide.

Young said anyone interested can check Houseplantfilms.ca for updates, or Murmur, the film, on Facebook or Instagram.