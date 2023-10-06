Italian model and N.B. filmmaker come together for gallery exhibition about self-harm

WARNING: This article contains details of self-harm

It started with a couple of photo "likes" on Instagram.

Now an Italian model and a northern New Brunswick filmmaker and playwright have created an art project about self-harm and mental illness awareness and they'd like to take on the road and turn into a stage production.

"The goal is to reach the most people possible, and to give a voice to many that suffer from mental illness and help those around them to gain understanding," said Agata Borghesan, whose image, voice and artwork are featured in Solitude Skinny Scars, which premiered at Circolo Gallery in Campbellton on Friday night.

Borghesan is from a small town in northern Italy, but now lives in Norway. She's modelled for about 10 years and started writing and drawing to process her thoughts and feelings about trauma, stigma, isolation and self-harm, after a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

David Petersen went to theatre school and lives in Charlo. He recently wrote a play called The Phantom Ship of the Bay of Chaleur. His past film work in the province includes a documentary about a painter named Sarah Petite and a pilot for a show called Kids and Dragonflies.

Solitude Skinny Scars premiered at Circolo Gallery in Campbellton on Friday night. (Submitted by David Petersen)

Their collaboration began after she liked a couple of his photos and he asked why. He discovered Borgheson was posting some weighty material on her own Instagram page.

"Through art, it is possible, I believe, to talk about the things that are most difficult," said Borghesan.

Borghesan said she began cutting herself as a young teenager to cope with "emotional instability."

As the years passed, the self-harming behaviour intensified, and eventually she couldn't hide it from her friends and family.

She was hospitalized for a while and tried different kinds of therapy before she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder at the age of 18.

A couple of years into her recovery journey, she collected her thoughts on what she'd been through and wrote a novel called Twenty Years of Sloth.

I hope that people understand the fight somebody with mental illness has to get through on a daily basis to live in the best possible way. - Agata Borghesan

Borghesan was pleased with the response.

Self-harm may still be "buried under social taboos," but it's increasingly common, she said.

"I found out pretty early, it was definitely not only me," she said.

Borghesan became more encouraged to express herself through photography, drawings and paintings.

Some of these are part of the exhibit, along with a carefully curated selection of photographs of Borghesan taken by "very top notch European photographers," said Petersen.

"Yes, it's going to shock because it is a shocking thing to see the results of self-harm," he said.

Agata Borghesan is from a small town in northern Italy but now lives in Norway. She's modelled for about 10 years and started writing and drawing to process her thoughts and feelings about trauma, stigma, isolation and self-harm after a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. (Renaut Ryckaert/Submitted by Agata Borghesan)

"But the images that I have particularly collected for the Circolo gallery … are not super graphic," said Petersen.

"Some situations can seem shocking, but comprehension needs close observation," said Borghesan.

The show also includes text and quotes from the play that Petersen has adapted from her novel, which shed light on how she sees her condition and how she's working with it.

"I hope that people understand the fight somebody with mental illness has to get through on a daily basis to live in the best possible way."

Petersen is eager to take the exhibit anywhere in the province if any group is interested in sparking a conversation about self-harm and mental illness.

They're also looking for investment to turn it into a touring dramatic production.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, here is where to get help:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868, Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566