N.B.'s upcoming film festival season is 'Christmas for filmmakers'

For Cat LeBlanc, the lead-up to the Silver Wave Film Festival brings her an adrenaline rush.

"There's just nothing like sitting in a dark theatre and, you know, seeing people's faces as their film screens for the first time or seeing the audience as they respond to these amazing stories that are on the big screen," said LeBlanc, a co-organizer of the festival.

She said they like to refer to the festival as "Christmas for filmmakers" since it's a chance for filmmakers to get together in New Brunswick at one time of year.

The festival this year runs Nov. 3-10 and will be presented in a hybrid format so people can attend online or in-person.

LeBlanc said this format was born from COVID-19 when they couldn't hold an in-person festival, but now she said the format has its perks. She said international or Canadian filmmakers who can't make it can still screen their film online. It also allows for a wider and more varied audience.

Silver Wave isn't the only upcoming festival. The Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie will start the day Silver Wave ends. It runs until Nov. 18.

The Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie runs from Nov. 10 to 18. (FICFA/Facebook)

Dominique Leger, the programming lead for the festival, described this year's festival as "infused with introspection."

They said when they look at the films together, a lot of the characters are trying to either connect with themselves, loved ones or nature.

"In the last couple of years that we've had, we've all collectively struggled a lot. And I find that these films really have a very calming and introspective tone to them," said Leger. "I think the public will probably appreciate having those moments with these films."

Atlantic headliners

The opening film for the festival, Notre Dame de Moncton, was shot entirely in Moncton with the majority of the cast and crew being New Brunswick Acadians, said Leger.

They said around half the films in the festival have English subtitles so that anglophones can also enjoy the programming.

They said there aren't many opportunities to learn about filmmaking in the province, so the festival will also offer some workshops.

"We're really trying to push that so that we can bring the next generation of filmmakers here," said Leger.

'Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille' is the opening gala film for the Silver Wave Film Festival. It's from a Nova Scotia filmmaker but much of the documentary takes place in Gagetown. (Silver Wave Film Festival program)

Silver Wave also has an Atlantic film kicking off its festival. It's called Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille. While it is from a Nova Scotian filmmaker, LeBlanc said much of the documentary takes place in Gagetown.

The centrepiece of Silver Wave is the N.B. shorts, said LeBlanc. It's a collection of short films from New Brunswick filmmakers taking place on Friday and Saturday nights of the festival.

She said it's interesting to see the progression of filmmakers who started out a few years ago and now "they're making fantastic films."

"We're always impressed with the short films and what people are able to accomplish with not a lot of financial support," said LeBlanc. "They're able to make some really amazing stories."