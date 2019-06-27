Another dead North Atlantic right whale has been found in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this week, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The whale was found along Anticosti Island, Quebec. This brings the total to five confirmed North Atlantic right whale deaths in Canadian waters this year.

Transport Canada is implementing an interim, precautionary speed restriction of 10 knots, for vessels of 20 metres or more in length travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence, in two designated shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island.

Unfortunately, we confirmed another <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rightwhale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rightwhale</a> death today. It was found washed up on the shore of Anticosti Island, bringing the total deaths in Canadian waters for 2019 to 5. <a href="https://t.co/XVvn2WgYrq">pic.twitter.com/XVvn2WgYrq</a> —@FishOceansCAN

The department says the new measure is effective immediately.

"We are currently working closely with our marine mammal response partners to assess necropsy options," the federal agency said in a media statement Thursday evening.

"The Government of Canada takes this matter very seriously and we understand the significance of this issue."

More whales found dead

The latest confirmed deaths follows the June 25 discovery of two right whales were found floating dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

One whale was found west of the Magdalen Islands and the other off the Acadian Peninsula.

Helping to keep <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rightwhales?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rightwhales</a> safe: important announcement by <a href="https://twitter.com/Transport_gc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Transport_gc</a>. <a href="https://t.co/ovAlNlCPQQ">https://t.co/ovAlNlCPQQ</a> —@FishOceansCAN

Meanwhile, on June 19, there was also a discovery of a dead 38-year-old female, known as Punctuation. Preliminary necropsy results are compatible to sharp trauma, consistent with vessel strike, said Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The final detailed results of the necropsy will be available in the coming months.

Punctuation the right whale, seen from the rear, was towed to Cape Breton for examination on Tuesday. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

A nine-year-old male, known as Wolverine, was also found dead on June 4.

An assessment came back inconclusive, but fisheries officials said the death did not appear to be caused by a vessel strike or entanglement in fishing gear.

Wolverine, a nine-year-old north Atlantic right whale, is the first whale death reported in 2019. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

There are just over 400 North Atlantic right whales left worldwide.

No right whales were recorded dying in Canadian waters last year, but 12 were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2017.

Necropsies on seven of them found four died from trauma consistent with vessel collisions, while two deaths were the result of entanglement in fishing gear.