N.B. reports 5th day in a row with no new COVID-19 cases

The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth day in a row.

Only five active cases of the virus remain, according to the latest numbers from Public Health.

Two people remain in hospital and one person is in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 42,754 tests have been conducted. New Brunswick has recorded 165 cases and 158 recoveries.

Two people died of the virus earlier in June. Both were residents at Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville, a long-term care facility near Campbellton, the centre of a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: