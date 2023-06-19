Organizer buoyant about return of Fiddles on the Tobique

Fiddles are expected to return to the Tobique River this summer.

The popular music festival, which features fiddlers playing in canoes while floating downriver, is returning for the first time since 2019, said Thomas Argue, who is organizing the event.

"It will be our first year without Mr. Miller, unfortunately," said Argue, "but I do believe we have the opportunity to continue on a well-loved tradition in honour of all those years that he strived to uphold our best traditions."

Argue was referring to festival co-founder and renowned canoe-maker Bill Miller, who died last fall at the age of 76.

He started the festival, together with New Brunswick fiddle legend Ivan Hicks, back in 1994.

Typically too many to count

Miller was a passionate fiddle fan, said Argue, who apprenticed in his canoe-building shop and always heard either fiddle, opera or classical music playing from the radio there.

That first year of Fiddles on the Tobique, Hicks and Miller simply decided to go out on the river in canoes with a few friends and Hicks took along his fiddle, Argue recounted.

The next year, they invited another fiddler and a few more friends, mainly from the NIctau and Plaster Rock areas.

Over 25 years, the festival grew and grew, attracting fiddlers and paddlers from all over.

Organizer Thomas Argue says the festival is 'something worth retaining and it could be lost.' (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"From my experience, you usually cannot count how many canoes and kayaks and floats," said Argue.

"Some of them are very interesting. People put together things, tie rafts together, connect canoes, do whatever they can just to get together and float."

The Tobique is a tranquil river, said Argue, whose grandmother is from Tobique First Nation. There are no rapids or rocks to worry about.

It's about a two-hour run from Nictau down to Riley Brook, said Argue. Some people keep floating all day if the weather is nice.

Canada Day launch

Argue is expecting a smaller-scale event than what it was at its peak, but he isn't sure exactly how many will turn out.

"It's really unpredictable. But I do believe that people want to come up and continue a favourite tradition here."

It's the main summer event in the area.

"I invite all of the people in New Brunswick to come to the Tobique. Bring a fiddler. Bring a friend. I hope that we can continue on so that this never dies."

The plan is to put in at the Nictau Forks pool at 1 p.m. on Canada Day.

Argue said he's confident there will be a decent number of fiddlers taking part based on commitments he's received from friends and family alone.

Co-founder calls it quits

But one fiddler who will not be there is festival co-founder Ivan Hicks.

Hicks said he turned down the invitation when contacted several months ago, after having done the festival for 25 years.

"We certainly enjoyed it," he said. "It went along nicely for a number of years."

At one time there were 1,400 canoes on the river and a lot of music, Hicks recalled.

The festival was a full weekend affair including a concert Friday night, a dance Saturday and a church service on Sunday.

But some locals thought it might be getting too big and wasn't going as smoothly, said Hicks.

A still taken from a CBC News archive report about Fiddlers on the Tobique from 1996. This was a special year because the event was in honour of world-renowned fiddler Ivan Hicks's 50th anniversary of playing the fiddle. (CBC Archives)

The two host communities combined have only a few dozen residents and the onslaught of festival goers can be a little overwhelming, acknowledged Argue.

But even without the festival, a large number of people have continued to make a rowdy party out of running the river, he said.

You would think the music was coming up out of the water. It's the way that fiddle music carries on the water. - Thomas Argue, organizer

He hopes to bring it back as a cultural and family-friendly event filled with "magic and wonder."

"There's something about fiddle music. … You can be floating the river, look over the side of your canoe into the water and you would think the music was coming up out of the water. It's the way that fiddle music carries on the water."

If the "wrinkles" in the festival can be ironed out this year, Argue hopes the festival might be moved to a new location next year, such as Mount Carleton Park, which is the source of the Tobique. It has a lot of tourism potential for the whole Tobique Valley, he said.