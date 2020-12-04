Few hiccups as MLAs hold first partially virtual work day

New Brunswick MLAs managed to get through their first-ever partly virtual workday on Friday with few glitches or delays.

Using the Zoom video chat application, the legislature's committee on economic policy reviewed and approved three government bills, with some members at their homes or riding offices.

All three bills had been introduced by Justice and Public Safety Minister Ted Flemming, making him the test case for the new way of working.

"Never did I think that the least technically abled person in the legislature [would be] the first minister to take this technological step, but so be it," he said after questioning wrapped up on the first bill. "I'm glad that we got through it."

Committee members then unmuted their computers and headsets in unison to vote.

The legislature has managed on and off during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has had to suspend its sittings three different times because of various lockdowns.

When MLAs adjourned Nov. 24 after two health zones were put under orange-phase restrictions, Premier Blaine Higgs said the assembly still wasn't "equipped" to hold virtual or partly virtual sittings for MLAs unable or unwilling to travel.

But a committee of members who oversee legislature business agreed last week to get a hybrid system in place quickly.

MLAs from the health zone that includes Fredericton attended Friday's meeting in person while those elsewhere took part online.

Unmuted mics, digitally distorted MLAs

There were only a few minor problems.

Flemming forgot to mute his microphone at one point while he consulted remotely with civil servants from his department about a question on one of his bills.

Moncton Southwest PC MLA Sherry Wilson's voice was digitally distorted during her questions because she had low internet bandwidth. Shutting down her video feed opened up enough capacity for her voice to come through more clearly.

Three bills introduced by Justice and Public Safety Minister Ted Flemming became the test case for the virtual committee meeting. (New Brunswick Legislature)

Overall things unfolded smoothly as MLAs from four parties questioned Flemming on his legislation. They approved three bills before the mandatory 2 p.m. adjournment time.

The first bill would make it mandatory for hospitals and health care facilities that treat gunshot and stabbing wounds to report them to police.

The second would update the Coroner's Act. The third would allow lawyers recognized as Queen's Counsel to lose that honour if they are disbarred by the New Brunswick Law Society.

All three bills must still get third and final reading from the full legislature before they become law.

Test case

Speaker Bill Oliver said this week that if Friday's committee session worked well, the full legislature of 49 MLAs might be able to sit as scheduled next Tuesday for the resumption of the session.

Green MLA Kevin Arseneau said on Twitter after the first bill passed that the hybrid virtual sitting model could be used post-pandemic to accommodate elected members who can't be in Fredericton for "parental leave, compassionate care or bereavement" reasons.

But Education Minister Dominic Cardy said he was leery of the COVID-19 virtual sittings becoming a precedent that would change the nature of how the legislature works.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said he's not convinced virtual sittings should be allowed during a state of emergency like the one now in place for the pandemic. (Mikael Mayer/Radio-Canada)

He said regular virtual sittings would allow answers to be fed to ministers or pressure to be applied to MLAs in the midst of a sitting day — two things not possible when they are in the chamber in person.

Cardy said he was "not even convinced" virtual sittings should be allowed during a state of emergency like the one now in place for the pandemic.

MLAs must vote next Tuesday to change legislature rules to allow some of them to participate virtually in a sitting of the full assembly.