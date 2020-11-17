Russell won't elaborate on possible COVID-19 exposure at Dieppe shoe store

Public Health is providing few details about a COVID-19 public exposure warning it issued for a shoe store in the province's largest mall.

The warning was directed at anyone who may have visited Aldo Shoes in the CF Champlain Mall in Dieppe over a five-day period between Nov. 6 and 10.

While the length of the exposure time period would lead most to believe that an employee at the store had tested positive, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell would not confirm that Tuesday.

"I don't want to give any personal information that would compromise somebody's confidentiality," Russell said on Information Morning Fredericton.

Russell would also not confirm whether the individual was wearing a mask, as is required in public places.

The times of potential exposure at the retailer are:

Nov. 6: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 7: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: noon to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Russell said it's important to remain vigilant as cases around the globe begin to increase, but the cases New Brunswick has seen so far aren't from large public exposure events such as what could potentially happen at Aldo Shoes.

"Honestly, the transmission that we've seen in our outbreaks include employee to employee in workplace settings where people might be wearing their masks with the public facing work … but sometimes they might not be wearing them behind the scenes," said Russell.

"The other thing is that we are seeing transmission happening again when people are gathering with their family and friends."

Russell said the six cases announced Monday in the Moncton region don't appear to be linked with the shoe store.

"My understanding is that they are either travel-related or they are close contacts of known cases," said Russell.

"But this is an evolving situation, so we're going to keep monitoring and keep gathering more information."

Russell said she believes the risk of exposure is low in this case, but people should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested, even if they think they only have minor symptoms.

"We know that with the outbreak in Zone 5 and in Zone 1 recently that people with very, very mild symptoms perhaps weren't getting tested," said Russell.

"So one of the messages in terms of the takeaways is that if you have mild symptoms, please get tested."