Expect cold — but sunny — holidays across the province

Look forward to sunny skies and cold temperatures over the holidays this week.

Environment Canada expects highs across the province to be between –5 Celsius and –7 C on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The low could fall to around –15 C with the wind chill.

Temperatures will feel a little colder in the northern half of the province so make sure to bundle up if you're headed outside.

The seasonal high for this time of year is about –3 C and the average low is –14 C.

To top off the holidays, everyone should expect bright sunny skies. There's no snow in the forecast for Wednesday or Thursday.

This weekend

But on Friday, CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says, the province could get some light snow beginning in the afternoon that could turn into a mix of snow and ice or rain on Friday night, especially across southern New Brunswick.

The average high could reach 0 C and –3 C in the north on Friday.

Temperatures are likely to fall on Saturday with a chance of flurries, but the sun will shine in parts of the province.

To round out the weekend, another system of snow is forecast for Sunday evening.