Annual Festival of Lights brings joy to Fredericton nursing home residents

The 138 trees are decorated by volunteers or sponsors. (Mike Heenan/CBC News)

It's a holiday tradition that sparks joy at Fredericton's Pine Grove Nursing Home, now in its 14th year.

The Festival of Lights is bigger than ever, with 138 evergreens decorated and lit up along the driveway into the nursing home, thanks to unwavering community support that helps to raise money for much-needed items for the home.

Mary-Lou Stirling, the co-chair of the Festival of Lights, said the initiative has grown and now has around 40 volunteers, including the St. Thomas University women's hockey team, help decorate the trees.

It's a project that always begins in October, with the goal of lighting up the trees from Dec. 1 until the end of the month, said Stirling.

Stirling said Pine Grove residents love watching the thousands of people who drive by the Festival of Lights each December. (Mike Heenan/CBC News)

"Without community support, we could never get 138 trees decorated … so these people are friends of Pine Grove, board members, and we are so appreciative," she said.

WATCH | O Christmas trees! Pine Grove Nursing Home puts on a show: Bigger and brighter than ever: Fredericton's Pine Grove Nursing Home’s latest Festival of Lights Duration 3:12 A combined effort of community support, sponsorship and volunteers light up 138 trees — and countless hearts — for their 14th season.

Stirling said the trees are sponsored in memory of a loved one by both businesses and individuals, with contributions ranging from $250 to $1,000 per tree.

She said this was the first year that Pine Grove didn't have to go out to find sponsors.

"The businesses are now coming to us and asking if they can participate," said Stirling.

Stirling says the foundation funds upgrades in bedding and furniture for Pine Grove residents. (Mike Heenan/CBC News)

The donations are then used to provide needed items for the nursing home that aren't covered by its budget or government grants.

"Over the years the foundation has provided electric beds and most recently ceiling fans in the rooms they're needed in," said Stirling.

She said donations have also helped add new dining room tables, chairs, mattresses and an outdoor garden for residents "to enjoy in the summer."

This year, the foundation hopes to add furniture to the home's living room and over-bed tables for residents who are not mobile.

"Many of our residents now are bed-ridden or nearly bed-ridden and require those kinds of accommodations," said Stirling.

Stirling said the residents get a certain thrill from seeing the trees get decorated and shining for the entire month of December.

"The residents, of course. love it," said Stirling, "It's helped their evenings and afternoons go quickly."

Joe Dobbelsteyn has been in charge of the electrical work for the Festival of Lights since it began 14 years ago. (Mike Heenan/CBC News)

"There are thousands of people who drive through over the course of the month and so many of the residents like to just watch the cars."

Long-standing volunteer

Joe Dobbelsteyn said he was a founding member of the Pine Grove Nursing Home in 1982, "and I've been here ever since."

He said he was on the board of directors in charge of managing the nursing home's budget, which doesn't cover all of the needs of the residents at Pine Grove.

The board of directors decided to create a foundation that would focus solely on raising money for additional needs at the nursing home.

Dobbelsteyn said the Festival of Lights has raised in the hundreds of thousands in the last 14 years.

His main job now is making sure all the trees light up properly.

Dobbelsteyn said every four trees have their own electrical cable so it's a tedious job that he's still not ready to give up.

"It's just one of those things that you're hung up on, I've been here since day one."