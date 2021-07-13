Festival Inspire brings light and colour to Moncton this week
Mural festival is visiting eight communities across New Brunswick this summer
Muralist Jean Bradbury is tackling one of the biggest pieces she's ever painted in downtown Moncton.
Bradbury is originally from Hampton but has spent many years in the United States and now lives in British Columbia.
She jumped at the chance to come "home" to paint a mural as part of the Festival Inspire tour across the province.
When Bradbury faced the expansive white-walled parking structure behind Canvas Moncton, a boutique hotel, her first thought was how fast she was going to have to paint.
"I'm painting a scene that shows the tides and the plants and animals in the Bay of Fundy and there'll be a couple of big figures sort of looking for seaweed, like I've been doing for the past couple of weeks — combing the beaches, looking at the plants the are growing in the water," she said.
Festival Inspire is bringing murals to eight cities this summer.
The festival has already been to Campbellton, Tracadie, Miramichi and Saint John.
Lisa Griffin, the executive director and co-founder of Festival Inspire, said being in Moncton for week five is special, because this is where the festival originated.
"We've been really successful in bringing light and colour and inspiration to a lot of little towns and also bigger cities." Griffin said.
"People are, in our experience through this tour, very eager to get out and do something fun and cool and see people, their friends, so it's been great."
There are a number of events planned for the week in Moncton, including the popular Disco Bike Ride, a disco-themed bike tour involving hundreds of riders.
Festival Inspire then moves on to Shippagan and Petit-Rocher and finishes in Shediac.
Mique Michelle has already made a few artistic stops with Festival Inspire, including the creation of a huge mural of a turtle in Saint John.
Michelle, who is from West Nipissing, Ontario., is now tackling another wall on a downtown Moncton business. She's painting a mural of Senegalese-Canadian hip-hop artist Sarahmée, and loves the freedom Festival Inspire offers.
"I find the diversity that they showcase within their festivals and also just the vibe that they bring creates quite a standard for festivals, so yeah, always happy to come back to the family," she said.
Michelle's mural should take about three days to complete.
Bradbury will need the full five days to finish her piece of art.
She said many people have been walking up to her as she paints, thanking her for brightening up the space.
Bradbury said what you paint is important, and hopes her mural has a lasting impact.
"It really can represent the values of a community," she said. "So in this case I'm painting an environmental scene. Plants and animals of the nature that we need to protect here around the Bay of Fundy and I think public art is really good at expressing our values, so I'm hoping this will do that."
