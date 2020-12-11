Campobello ferry service extended to January

The province of New Brunswick has extended the Campobello ferry run to Jan. 10, meaning residents can continue accessing mainland New Brunswick without having to go through Maine.

In an email, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure communications director Mélanie Sivret said the extension is meant to "offer appropriate coverage for the holiday season."

The ferry, privately owned and operated by East Coast Ferries Ltd., typically runs from late June to September. It connects Campobello Island to Deer Island, where people can take a year-round ferry to mainland New Brunswick.

In September the province announced it would be extending service until Dec. 1.

Without ferry service, Campobello Island — located in the Bay of Fundy off the province's southwest coast — is only accessible by crossing a bridge from Maine.

Residents have been exempt from self isolating if they travel through Maine and into St. Stephen or Milltown without stopping, or only stopping for gas or necessities.

A little more than 800 people live on the island. Community members formed a committee in 2018 to lobby for year-round ferry service, saying government officials do not understand the urgent the need for the ferry.