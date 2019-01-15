Ferry service to Campobello Island extended to December

Those who rely on the ferry to get to and from Campobello Island are in luck.

Ferry service has been extended to Dec. 1, the Government of New Brunswick announced on Saturday.

That means people on the small island can get to mainland New Brunswick for another few months without crossing the border to Maine.

The ferry, privately owned and operated by East Coast Ferries Ltd., typically only runs from late June to September. It brings people from Campobello Island to Deer Island, where a year-round ferry to mainland New Brunswick is available.

The ferry to Campobello Island will extend its services until December 1, 2020. For more information visit: <a href="https://t.co/bZT031iOcU">https://t.co/bZT031iOcU</a> —@Gov_NB

International travel has been restricted because of COVID-19, making it difficult for Islanders to get to the mainland without relying on the ferry.

Without ferry service, Campobello Island — located in the Bay of Fundy off the province's southwest coast — is only accessible by crossing a bridge from Maine.

East Coast Ferries did not respond to requests for comment about why the service has been extended this year.

The lack of year-round ferry service has been a point of contention for years. A committee was formed in 2018 to lobby for year-round service.