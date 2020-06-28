Return of Gagetown ferry brings boon for local businesses

Bringing in the winter's supply of hay was a lot easier this year for Queenstown farmer Hugh Harmon.

With 300 large round bales across the St. John River from his farm, it's been a tough four years without the Gagetown ferry.

Instead of a quick ferry ride from field to farm, Harmon had to drive an hour with each load.

"So we moved seven tractor-trailer loads of hay from over there last Saturday, and usually it takes two days, because we have to drive all the way around. And with the ferry on, it took one day. So that's a big savings."

A lot of things have been easier for Harmon since June 28, the day the Gagetown ferry was put back into service. Along with one-third of his hay, the majority of his herd spends the summer grazing on land across the river from the main farm.

Harmon had to buy a boat to save him driving around twice a week to check on the cattle. And any time he had to take equipment to the other side, he was forced to drive the long way around.

Gagetown farmer Hugh Harmon says it was a lot easier to bring in 300 round bales across the ferry this year than the hour-long drive of the previous four years. (Submitted by Hugh Harmon)

It was a long four years.

"It's been unbelievable," Harmon said of the ferry's return. "Yeah, we're just thrilled. It just makes everything so much easier."

In February 2016, residents found out that the ferry would not return to service after the winter off-season. The former Liberal government of Brian Gallant cited maintenance and repair costs for the decision.

Without the ferry, it's nearly a 70-kilometre round-trip detour for residents, who cross the river for everything from medical appointments to church services. In summer, the ferry also helps farmers and local restaurants, bed and breakfasts and other tourism-reliant businesses.

Wilf Hiscock, who led the save-the-ferry committee, said there were a lot more customers at local businesses this summer.

"Having the ferry back has revived the whole area here," said Hiscock.

Gagetown-Jemseg seasonal ferry service resumed this year on June 28 and will continue until Oct. 12. (Gary Moore/CBC)

He, too, said it was a tough four years without the ferry.

"The economy was down, there was hardly any tourism. We were just in a bad way."

The area is home to hundreds of cottages and, without the ferry, most of them completely bypassed the town for four years.

"I live right on the main road here," said Hiscock, "and I know traffic has increased substantially in the last three months. It's unbelievable, really."

He said business at his apple orchard has surged this year.

"This year, since the ferry's back on, we're very busy. Business is way up. And not just for me. All the businesses on Front Street — the pubs, the restaurants, craft shops — they will all tell you their business has gone up."

The deputy mayor of Gagetown said the economic spinoffs have benefited everyone.

"I don't know how many times people can say this in 2020, that they have across-the-board increases, but it's been across-the-board increases," said Derek Pleadwell.

Although he would have liked to see the ferry return sooner, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Gagetown deputy mayor Derek Pleadwell says local businesses would really benefit by extending ferry service beyond Oct. 12. (Submitted by Derek Pleadwell)

"The one-two punch of pandemics and the shock to the economy, having the ferry come back really mitigated things for us. And, yeah, it couldn't have come at a better time."

He said the number of people who visited the village this summer was "phenomenal."

Flo Greig, who owns Greig Pottery on Gagetown's main drag, said business has rebounded since — and because of — the ferry's return.

She said many customers are specifically in the area to check out the ferry, and end up frequenting some of the local businesses.

"We have many more people traveling within the province ... And many have come to our village simply to take the ferry," she said.

Flo Greig, of Greig Pottery in Gagetown, said customers were coming to the village specifically for the ferry. (gregpottery.com)

"And when they have that goal, they often stop in the shops for something to eat and to shop. So we certainly have seen an increase. It's wonderful."

Hiscock, who lives on the Gagetown side of the St. John River along Route 102, said taking away the ferry kept family and friends apart.

He said he's run into people from the Jemseg side who said they hadn't been to Gagetown in four years.

"And now they're back. So it gives you an idea. People just didn't drive around and come down into the village. They bypassed Gagetown. No one came in here."

Hiscock said a lot of people would like the ferry to continue longer into the fall. As a "seasonal" service, the ferry is taken off its run for the winter.

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said ferry service will not be extended beyond Oct. 12.

"The ferry will serve as a replacement for other ferries in the fleet while they undergo required dry docking, in accordance with Transport Canada's Marine Safety regulations," said Jeremy Trevors.

"Two ferries are currently scheduled for dry docking before the end of this fall."

He said the Canada Shipping Act requires ferries to be "removed from the water once every five years for a thorough hull inspection by a Transport Canada marine surveyor."

Wilf Hiscock, who spearheaded the committee to save the ferry, said there are still quite a few signs around - he hopes to never need them again. (Save Gagetown-Jemseg Ferry)

Harmon said keeping the ferry running "until the freeze up" would allow him and other farmers to finish out the season. He said there's a lot of equipment across the river on a flood plain that has to be taken back to his farm before winter.

Hiscock said extending ferry service into December would also allow the village of Gagetown to make the most of its annual Christmas in the Village event, which has been modified because of COVID-19.

Instead of a one-time event, vendors and the Gagetown Farmers Market are participating in The 12 Weekends of Christmas, which started on Sept. 20 and will run until Dec. 6.

Pleadwell said there were a number of requests from residents for the government to extend ferry service beyond Oct. 12.

He said the extension would have have seen them through the 12-weekends-of-Christmas event, and it would help the apple orchards in the area finish out their season.