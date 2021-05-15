The New Brunswick government says it's taking steps to prevent a Fredericton wetland from getting accidentally drained again.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green said department staff are currently working to install a "water control structure" on a road culvert that's adjacent to the northside Ferris Street Wetland Nature Preserve, which was accidentally drained of about half a metre of water earlier this year.

The new equipment will be installed at one end of the culvert, which passes underneath Ring Road.

"The project is to put in a water control structure at the end of our culvert that has a berm at the correct elevation to maintain the water level within the wetland," Green said.

In the case of flood conditions, she said, that would allow water to flow over the control structure and into the pipe and take it away from the roadway.

In May, the water in the wetland was accidentally drained when Department of Transportation and Infrastructure workers removed a beaver dam that was blocking the culvert.

The wetland lost more than half a metre of water, leading to concerns about the impact on species at risk, as well as calls from the Nature Trust of New Brunswick for better protections for wetlands.

Green said the addition to the culvert will remain in place permanently, and work to install it is expected to be completed by Oct. 30.

Stephanie Merrill, CEO for the Nature Trust of New Brunswick, said there was an observable impact on wildlife as a result of the wetland being drained, but added it was difficult to measure the extent of the damage. (Gary Moore/CBC)

DTI staff underwent training

Green said the beaver dam was removed by staff who were doing regular cleaning and maintenance of infrastructure along Ring Road, which is a provincially designated highway.

She said crews from the departments of Natural Resources and Environment were quickly called in to help with pumping water back into the wetland.

Since the incident, Green said her department has obtained information on the locations of wetlands in the province, and staff have undergone wetlands identification training so that they know when to request special directives when working around one.

"So 'think before you dig' is now what we're trying to do," she said, "and we'll continue with that education program each year to make sure that our teams know what to look for and know when to use caution."

Impact on wildlife unclear

Green said within less than 24 hours after the wetland was drained, crews with the province were at the site pumping water back into it.

But when asked whether any assessments were done on the impact to wildlife, Green said she was unsure.

Stephanie Merrill, CEO of the Nature Trust of New Brunswick, said it was difficult to measure the extent of the damage done, but added that it had an observable impact.

"We saw a lot of bird and wildlife struggling in the decreased water levels. We saw birds abandon the nest. We saw wildlife leave the area, so it was definitely a very damaging action that happened," Merrill said.

Merrill said she's pleased the new infrastructure is being installed, and hopes the provinces monitors the site to make sure it's working properly.

Jeremy Trevors, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, said the new equipment will cost $50,000, and work to install it won't affect traffic along Ring Road.