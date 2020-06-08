Moncton doctor who snooped in patient files dead

A Moncton doctor who was fired for snooping through the medical records of women and girls has died.

Fernando Rojas Lievano died June 1, lawyer Mathieu Boutet told a judge Monday.

Boutet was representing the man on several criminal charges. A Crown prosecutor withdrew the charges because of his death.

The circumstances of his death were not mentioned in the courtroom. Provincial court Judge Lucie Mathurin said he was "young," saying his file indicated he was in his 50s.

Rojas gained notoriety more than five years ago when it was revealed he had gone through the personal health information of 141 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 39 between September 2010 and January 2013 without permission.

Fernando Rojas Lievano examined the files of girls and women between September 2010 and January 2013 without permission.

The radiation oncologist had looked at files of women he worked with at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre and women he met outside work, including servers at restaurants he frequented.

Once that became public, he was put on leave by Vitalité Health Network, and the province's privacy commissioner investigated the case .

The commissioner's investigation called for disciplinary measures against the doctor and charges because of the "scale of unlawful accesses committed" by Rojas.

The RCMP decided against charges .

He was fired by Vitalité in June 2016.

He later was charged with impaired driving. He pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced in 2018.

The latest charges, one he was set to be sentenced for and others that had yet to be scheduled for trial, included failing to comply with an order and failing to comply with a probation order.