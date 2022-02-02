A changing of the En Garde!

Growing up, Barb Daniel had never heard of fencing.

That was until a fellow student in her Dalhousie University dorm, the only woman on campus who fenced, asked Daniel to give the sport a try.

"I really didn't even know what she meant," Daniel said.

But curious about the "sport with swords," she did give it a try.

"People that would have known me growing up like in high school would never have thought of me as an athlete in any way, shape or form," said Daniel.

Within three years of swinging her first sword, she was competing in the Canada Games.

A few years later, she was a minor official at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Barb Daniel, the founder of the Damocles Fencing Club, has been involved in fencing for nearly 46 years. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Daniel downplays her fencing skills in those days, saying she wasn't an exceptional athlete, just one of the few competing at the time.

It wasn't until her coach basically forced her and a few teammates to try coaching that she found her true calling, she said.

"He said, 'If you guys don't start coaching, we can't grow the sport,' and he kind of told us we had to be coaches."

It led Daniel to a career in teaching fencing that has lasted nearly 46 years.

"My very first coaching that I was doing, if you can believe this, I coached fencing at the School for the Blind in Halifax, which was amazingly just an amazing experience," said Daniel.

Learning how to coach wasn't easy.

"I really struggled, probably for the first three or four years of trying to learn what you had to do as a coach, how to get your points across, how to make it fun," she said. "I didn't feel that this was a strength of mine at all."

En garde! Prêts? Allez! Founder of Fredericton fencing club steps aside and introduces new head coach Duration 4:04 After 46 years, Barbara Daniel is leaving the club she started — but not before a friendly bout with incoming head coach Martin Stoev. 4:04

While working at the YMCA in Halifax, she started her own fencing club, something she describes as volunteer work.

But it's what galvanized her resolve to make a career as a fencing coach, even though no one was hiring or even looking to hire one. She had to create her own career.

"You just have to start and say, 'OK, this is what I want to do. This is my calling'," said Daniel. "So I have to find… people who want to learn to fence."

For years she lugged gear to school gyms, social clubs, church halls, anywhere that would provide a space to fence.

Changes in N.B.

Things changed when she moved to New Brunswick. She opened the Damocles fencing club, a dream come true, in a facility in Fredericton's industrial park.

Twenty years later the club is still teaching aspiring fencers, young and old, now on the city's north side.

In that time, she's watched the sport change, mostly for women.

When she started, of the three sword types used in fencing; sabre, épée, and foil, only the foil, the lightest of the swords, was acceptable for women to use in competition.

But in the 1980s, women starting wielding the épée.

"I just remember the men just kind of laughing," said Daniel.

"Now, there's lots of very strong women's sabre fencers right around the world. That's probably been the biggest change for me as a woman involved in fencing to see that the women are now doing all the three weapons, which was just not even heard of when I started fencing."

Founder Barb Daniel says she was resigned to the club closing down once she retired, despite spending more than 20 years building it up. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

A few years ago Daniel, now 78, decided she needed to retire from coaching.

"I often say I never really had a job, I just played with fencing and coached and had a really great time," she said. "I couldn't have asked for a better life."

But with her retirement, she was resigned to the Damocles Fencing Club closing down. After years of building the club membership, she had come to terms that it was unlikely someone would take over in her place.

She says she half-heartedly placed the position on LinkedIn, not really expecting a response. But someone did respond. From Bulgaria.

New blood

Martin Stoev has been fencing since the third grade. A recruiter came to his Bulgarian school looking for students to train for the modern pentathlon.

Although the promise of learning to fire rifles, and horseback riding was enticing, Stoev really found himself attracted to the fencing.

Over the next 20 years, the sport took him to the world championships and the World Cup's European championships, where he medaled.

He moved to London for a while to train, then to Dubai for four years to coach, and then back home to Bulgaria. When he spotted the ad to coach fencing in Canada, he applied almost immediately.

"I decided that Bulgaria is too small for me, and I wanted to expand my knowledge in fencing and to be in a different place in general and to do what I love, to be a fencing coach," said Stoev.

Martin Stoev is the new head fencing coach at the Damocles Fencing Club in Fredericton (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

With three of his former students competing nationally, and tournaments taking him as far as South Korea, Stoev said, the time for him and his wife to settle down and start a family was right. Fredericton fit the bill.

"[It's] the same, but the opposite," said Stoev. "From one extreme to another extreme. In Dubai, we had like 45, 50 degrees temperatures with, like ,over 90 per cent humidity. And here is the other way around. It's like minus 20."

Fencing during New Brunswick's lockdown had been difficult with classes moving online for the first few weeks of January. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The pandemic has been tough on Stoev's start in Canada. His first few classes have had to be virtual because of New Brunswick's January lockdown. But he's confident things will get better.

"I just hope I can pass this passion to more, more and more people and this way, of course, I hope that the club will grow bigger and stronger," said Stoev. "So, with tiny steps, let's say first, I want to give my passion to the rest."

And Stoev has the full confidence of Damocles's founder.

"I said to all the board members, this guy is the most perfect person we could have at this club," said Daniel. "It just makes me feel very, very grateful that we have found somebody who I think is going to do a wonderful job here."